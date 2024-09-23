Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) to Neutral

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Leerink Partners restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock opened at $11.90 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.27 million, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 2.80. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $36.25.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other 4D Molecular Therapeutics news, insider Scott Bizily sold 4,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $90,737.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,102.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO David Kirn sold 12,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $290,638.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,059,153 shares in the company, valued at $23,820,350.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott Bizily sold 4,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $90,737.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,737 shares in the company, valued at $37,102.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,417 shares of company stock valued at $486,883. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDMT. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 21.3% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,051,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,941,000 after purchasing an additional 888,300 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,197,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,844,000 after acquiring an additional 104,148 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 25.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,339,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,551,000 after acquiring an additional 473,094 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $40,189,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 415.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 816,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,539,000 after purchasing an additional 658,069 shares during the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

Further Reading

