General Motors (NYSE:GM) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Sanford C. Bernstein

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) was downgraded by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $53.00 price objective on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Nomura Securities raised shares of General Motors to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Motors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

NYSE GM opened at $48.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.99. General Motors has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $50.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.29.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.39. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $47.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 25,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.11 per share, with a total value of $1,102,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 261,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,551,173.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other General Motors news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 12,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $627,210.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,513 shares in the company, valued at $417,307.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.11 per share, with a total value of $1,102,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,551,173.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of General Motors by 1,213.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,203,771 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $79,159,000 after buying an additional 2,035,925 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 86,888 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 32,331 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 317.6% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 67,807 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 51,571 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 8.4% during the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 6,337,547 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $287,408,000 after buying an additional 492,693 shares during the period. Finally, BDF Gestion bought a new position in General Motors in the second quarter worth approximately $2,886,000. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

