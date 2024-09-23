Ethena USDe (USDE) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.58 Billion

Ethena USDe (USDE) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. One Ethena USDe token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001574 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethena USDe has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. Ethena USDe has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion and $16.19 million worth of Ethena USDe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ethena USDe alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000073 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.89 or 0.00269240 BTC.

Ethena USDe Profile

Ethena USDe’s total supply is 2,578,518,327 tokens. Ethena USDe’s official website is www.ethena.fi. Ethena USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs.

Buying and Selling Ethena USDe

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena USDe (USDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena USDe has a current supply of 2,585,831,769.470535. The last known price of Ethena USDe is 0.99917031 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $14,090,990.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena USDe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethena USDe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethena USDe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethena USDe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethena USDe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.