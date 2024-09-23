KickToken Price Down 0.6% Over Last 7 Days (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. One KickToken token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KickToken has a market capitalization of $1.42 million and $0.50 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, KickToken has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KickToken alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00008822 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001138 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63,469.29 or 0.99997944 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00013604 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00007788 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00006888 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000039 BTC.

KickToken Token Profile

KickToken (KICK) is a token. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,740,943 tokens. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. The official website for KickToken is kickex.com. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem.

KickToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,740,942.71202844. The last known price of KickToken is 0.01164304 USD and is up 0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $0.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KickToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KickToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.