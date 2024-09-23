Oasys (OAS) Price Hits $0.0389

Oasys (OAS) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 23rd. Oasys has a market cap of $110.87 million and $2.12 million worth of Oasys was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasys token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0389 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oasys has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Oasys

Oasys was first traded on October 17th, 2022. Oasys’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,849,409,860 tokens. The official website for Oasys is www.oasys.games. Oasys’ official message board is medium.com/@oasys. Oasys’ official Twitter account is @oasys_games.

Buying and Selling Oasys

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasys (OAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Oasys has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,849,409,859.8253927 in circulation. The last known price of Oasys is 0.03874128 USD and is down -0.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $1,918,150.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.oasys.games/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasys directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasys should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasys using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

