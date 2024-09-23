Avalanche Price Reaches $27.35 on Exchanges (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion and approximately $328.45 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for about $27.35 or 0.00043085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded 14.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00007646 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00013206 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007203 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004526 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 446,002,908 coins and its circulating supply is 405,999,808 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

