Electroneum (ETN) 24-Hour Volume Tops $553,395.99

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 23rd. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded down 22.1% against the US dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Electroneum has a market cap of $33.46 million and approximately $553,395.99 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000656 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum (ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,979,305,355 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official message board is medium.com/@etn-network. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

