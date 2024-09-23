VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.09), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $357.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.76 million.

VinFast Auto Price Performance

NASDAQ:VFS opened at $3.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.06. The company has a market capitalization of $77.34 million, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 0.89. VinFast Auto has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $17.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of VinFast Auto in a report on Monday, September 9th.

About VinFast Auto

VinFast Auto Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of electric vehicles (EV), e-scooters, and e-buses in Vietnam, Canada, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter, and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses, and related battery lease and battery charging services for electric cars and buses.

