Ark (ARK) Price Reaches $0.43 on Major Exchanges

Ark (ARK) traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. One Ark coin can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00000681 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ark has traded 40.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ark has a market cap of $79.36 million and $69.11 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000240 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000814 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001452 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 183,621,938 coins and its circulating supply is 183,621,718 coins. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ark is ark.io.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

