PotCoin (POT) Market Cap Achieves $266,122.06

PotCoin (POT) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 23rd. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $266,122.06 and approximately $6.13 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000169 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00009471 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.23 or 0.00105770 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00010589 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000102 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001566 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.