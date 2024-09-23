DeepOnion Achieves Market Cap of $696,876.44 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. DeepOnion has a market cap of $696,876.44 and $3.12 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0508 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About DeepOnion

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @thedeeponion and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

