T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,834 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 143.1% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 75.8% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.86, for a total transaction of $23,470,451.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 670,545,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,922,079,927.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jon Freier sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.87, for a total transaction of $1,818,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 162,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,577,154.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.86, for a total transaction of $23,470,451.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 670,545,206 shares in the company, valued at $117,922,079,927.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 573,414 shares of company stock valued at $107,147,801. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. TD Cowen upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $202.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.92.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TMUS opened at $199.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $233.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $192.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.60. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.82 and a 12 month high of $206.30.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. Analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This is an increase from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is 35.37%.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

