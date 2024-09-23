Waterloo Capital L.P. Trims Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Waterloo Capital L.P. lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 11,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 25,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,238,000 after buying an additional 10,025 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 26,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,506,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPM opened at $211.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $606.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.81. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $135.19 and a 52 week high of $225.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. The company had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.66%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wolfe Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

