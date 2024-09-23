O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Raises Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.06.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.3 %
NYSE:JPM opened at $211.09 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $135.19 and a 12 month high of $225.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $211.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.81. The stock has a market cap of $606.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.12.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. The firm had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.66%.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- 3 Stocks That Could Rise on European Bank Interest Rate Cuts
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Take Advantage of Village Farms Stock as Cannabis Market Evolves
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/16 – 9/20
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.