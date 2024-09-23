Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Steven R. Deckard sold 2,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $174,186.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,187.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dollar General news, Director Warren F. Bryant acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.83 per share, with a total value of $80,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,030 shares in the company, valued at $3,397,284.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven R. Deckard sold 2,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $174,186.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,187.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of DG opened at $86.01 on Monday. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $168.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.69.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $155.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Dollar General from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.95.

Get Our Latest Report on Dollar General

Dollar General Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.