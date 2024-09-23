Magnetar Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Magnetar Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 814,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,114 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $44,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIVN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,064,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LivaNova in the second quarter worth $16,614,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in LivaNova during the first quarter valued at $13,816,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 4th quarter worth about $8,330,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 1st quarter worth about $5,750,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $50.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.58 and a beta of 1.00. LivaNova PLC has a 1-year low of $42.75 and a 1-year high of $64.47.

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $318.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.05 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a positive return on equity of 13.77%. Research analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LIVN shares. Baird R W raised LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of LivaNova from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on LivaNova from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LivaNova currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

