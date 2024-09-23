Magnetar Financial LLC Buys 137,952 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 487.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,952 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $4,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. American National Bank lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 171.5% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 440.5% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WY opened at $33.24 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.91 and its 200 day moving average is $31.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $26.73 and a 1 year high of $36.27.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.89%. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised shares of Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.83.

In related news, Director James Calvin O’rourke bought 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $249,678.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,680.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director James Calvin O’rourke bought 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $249,678.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,680.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert Monaco purchased 31,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.38 per share, for a total transaction of $988,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,381.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

