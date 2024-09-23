Magnetar Financial LLC Takes $27.60 Million Position in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,173,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,598,000. Magnetar Financial LLC owned about 1.96% of Matterport as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Matterport in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Matterport by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969 shares during the period. 36.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matterport

In other news, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 17,599 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total transaction of $74,443.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 539,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,281,467.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 17,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total transaction of $74,443.77. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 539,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,281,467.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 69,943 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total transaction of $309,148.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,618,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,152,090.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 494,671 shares of company stock worth $2,152,482 over the last 90 days. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Matterport Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Matterport stock opened at $4.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.08. Matterport, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $4.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.81.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $42.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.38 million. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 32.22% and a negative net margin of 164.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. Analysts expect that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matterport Company Profile

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication in the United States and internationally. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; LEICA BLK360, a device to create digital twins; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; and 360 Cameras.

