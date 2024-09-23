Magnetar Financial LLC Decreases Holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Magnetar Financial LLC trimmed its stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 72.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 815,335 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $10,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Capri in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,153,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter valued at $1,904,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Capri by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 155,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,312,000 after acquiring an additional 23,294 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Capri in the 4th quarter worth about $1,533,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Capri by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 504,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,858,000 after acquiring an additional 33,550 shares during the period. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Capri alerts:

Capri Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $38.29 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.65. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.44, a PEG ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Capri Holdings Limited has a one year low of $29.28 and a one year high of $52.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Capri had a negative net margin of 5.81% and a positive return on equity of 18.72%. Capri’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CPRI shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Capri from $57.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Capri from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered Capri from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Capri from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capri presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Capri

Capri Profile

(Free Report)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.