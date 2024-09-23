Magnetar Financial LLC Invests $13.78 Million in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 65,532 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,783,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFX. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Teleflex by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,409,317 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,223,424,000 after buying an additional 581,312 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 23.3% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 912,797 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $191,989,000 after acquiring an additional 172,335 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the second quarter valued at about $25,550,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 1,008.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 115,343 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $24,388,000 after purchasing an additional 104,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Teleflex by 1,388.6% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 108,516 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $22,331,000 after purchasing an additional 101,226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TFX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised Teleflex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Teleflex from $240.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Teleflex from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.57.

Teleflex Stock Performance

Shares of TFX stock opened at $242.50 on Monday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $177.63 and a 52-week high of $257.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.48.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical technology company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $749.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.98 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 8.76%. Teleflex’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.97 EPS for the current year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teleflex

In other news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.93, for a total transaction of $638,898.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,159.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Further Reading

