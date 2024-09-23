Magnetar Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 676,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,303,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KVUE. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kenvue by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kenvue by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Kenvue Price Performance

KVUE stock opened at $23.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.96. The company has a market capitalization of $44.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.40. Kenvue Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $23.55.

Kenvue Increases Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 7.23%. Kenvue’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is a positive change from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KVUE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kenvue from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kenvue

Kenvue Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.