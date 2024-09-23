Magnetar Financial LLC Takes $4.70 Million Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 29,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,698,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $456,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allstate by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 92,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,984,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $5,927,000. BDF Gestion bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,051,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Allstate by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 218,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,825,000 after acquiring an additional 78,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $16,140,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,880,915.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $16,140,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,552 shares in the company, valued at $15,880,915.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Toohey sold 16,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total value of $3,005,595.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $877,968.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 201,938 shares of company stock worth $36,122,740 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Allstate from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Allstate from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.76.

Allstate Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $191.00 on Monday. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $109.01 and a twelve month high of $193.19. The stock has a market cap of $50.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $179.42 and its 200-day moving average is $170.36.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $1.28. Allstate had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 15.16 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 81.24%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

