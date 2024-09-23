321,583 Shares in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Purchased by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 321,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,817,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.5% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 6,955,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,649,000 after acquiring an additional 425,696 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,113,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,638,000 after purchasing an additional 115,391 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 286.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,597,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,850 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 601.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,111,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,886 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,745,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PK shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.96.

Park Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PK opened at $15.60 on Monday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.55.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.94 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 8.77%. Research analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 227.27%.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

(Free Report)

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.