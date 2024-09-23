321,583 Shares in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Purchased by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 321,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,817,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.5% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 6,955,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,649,000 after acquiring an additional 425,696 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,113,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,638,000 after purchasing an additional 115,391 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 286.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,597,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,850 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 601.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,111,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,886 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,745,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PK shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.96.
Park Hotels & Resorts Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:PK opened at $15.60 on Monday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.55.
Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.94 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 8.77%. Research analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Park Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 227.27%.
About Park Hotels & Resorts
Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Park Hotels & Resorts
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- See Why Oracle’s Cloud Infrastructure Growth Demands Attention
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Darden Restaurants Is on the Verge of a Significant Breakout
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Onsemi Could Be Set Up For a Solid Rebound: Here’s Why
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.