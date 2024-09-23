Magnetar Financial LLC Acquires 10,306 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 44.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,306 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $4,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 4th quarter worth about $89,855,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,222,000 after acquiring an additional 5,110 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 365.4% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 16,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 13,321 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AptarGroup from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

NYSE ATR opened at $155.91 on Monday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.36 and a 12-month high of $158.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.42. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $910.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

AptarGroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 25th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 38.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AptarGroup news, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total transaction of $4,721,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,118 shares in the company, valued at $25,692,852.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other AptarGroup news, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total transaction of $4,721,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,118 shares in the company, valued at $25,692,852.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hedi Tlili sold 1,375 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $209,742.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,430,672.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,457 shares of company stock worth $7,314,030. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

Featured Stories

