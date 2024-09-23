Magnetar Financial LLC Purchases 119,933 Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 285,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119,933 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC owned 0.22% of Surgery Partners worth $6,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Surgery Partners by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,318,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,098,000 after purchasing an additional 295,476 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,479,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,099,000 after buying an additional 61,400 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,801,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,643,000 after buying an additional 589,499 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Surgery Partners by 7,987.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,504,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,701,000 after buying an additional 2,473,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Triangle Partners LP bought a new stake in Surgery Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $33,415,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SGRY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Surgery Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.86.

Surgery Partners Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of SGRY opened at $32.57 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.30, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.76. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.05 and a 52 week high of $36.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Surgery Partners had a positive return on equity of 2.96% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $762.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

