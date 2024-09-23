Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in KLA were worth $64,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in KLA by 8.0% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the second quarter valued at about $256,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in KLA by 3.4% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in KLA by 2.2% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 4,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in KLA by 656.6% in the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,197,000 after purchasing an additional 44,414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on KLA from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Argus upped their price objective on KLA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on KLA from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on KLA from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $812.80.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.01, for a total transaction of $12,293,259.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,257,998.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.01, for a total transaction of $12,293,259.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,257,998.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total value of $36,053.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,644,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,917 shares of company stock valued at $14,568,247 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $758.85 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $772.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $755.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $102.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.75, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.28. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $440.15 and a 1 year high of $896.32.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 103.50% and a net margin of 28.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 29.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

