Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Stock Holdings Increased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,780,190 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 411,616 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.20% of Banco Bradesco worth $48,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 69,268,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,441,000 after purchasing an additional 30,188,950 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 60,509,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,783,000 after buying an additional 7,478,762 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 34,330,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,157,000 after buying an additional 2,588,418 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 8.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,441,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,623,000 after buying an additional 2,166,229 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 3.3% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 21,680,034 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,005,000 after acquiring an additional 694,079 shares in the last quarter.

Banco Bradesco Stock Down 4.4 %

NYSE:BBD opened at $2.63 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $3.65.

Banco Bradesco Announces Dividend

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 9.88%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.0035 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2.50 to $3.20 in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

