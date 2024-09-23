Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 275,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,626 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.14% of Cencora worth $61,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cencora in the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Cencora in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in Cencora in the 4th quarter worth $567,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Cencora in the 4th quarter worth $4,212,508,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cencora in the 4th quarter worth $3,307,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cencora alerts:

Cencora Trading Up 0.7 %

COR opened at $228.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $45.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.44. Cencora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $178.21 and a 12 month high of $247.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $234.84 and a 200 day moving average of $233.10.

Cencora Announces Dividend

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $74.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.32 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 266.60% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Cencora’s payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cencora news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total value of $357,482.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,656,970.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,755 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total transaction of $2,388,900.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,323,746.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total transaction of $357,482.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,656,970.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,450,399 shares of company stock valued at $1,070,392,799 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cencora from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com lowered Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price objective (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Cencora in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Cencora from $287.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.67.

Get Our Latest Report on Cencora

Cencora Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.