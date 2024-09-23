Sei Investments Co. Has $60.54 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 872,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,068 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $60,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 17,865.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,764,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,927,000 after buying an additional 2,748,819 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 149.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 298,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,191,000 after acquiring an additional 179,211 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,191,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,948,000 after acquiring an additional 178,690 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3,215.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 77,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after acquiring an additional 74,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 35.5% during the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 266,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,511,000 after purchasing an additional 69,939 shares during the period.

Shares of EFAV stock opened at $76.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

