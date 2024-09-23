Sei Investments Co. Has $62.46 Million Holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 113.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,572 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $62,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Ferguson in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ferguson in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Ferguson by 538.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Ferguson by 2,462.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FERG shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Ferguson from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ferguson from $228.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Ferguson from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ferguson from $211.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Ferguson from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.57.

Ferguson Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FERG opened at $196.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $204.73 and its 200-day moving average is $206.86. Ferguson plc has a 1-year low of $147.62 and a 1-year high of $225.63.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.01 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 36.89% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferguson announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, June 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is presently 34.54%.

Ferguson Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

