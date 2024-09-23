Sei Investments Co. Grows Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,535 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $65,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brio Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $840,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $73,142,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 29,067 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,426 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BIO shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 price objective (down from $440.00) on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $401.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $358.20.

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $330.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $323.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $261.59 and a 52 week high of $366.30.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $638.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.79 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 51.73% and a positive return on equity of 3.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James Barry sold 623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.49, for a total transaction of $205,895.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,582.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Andrew J. Last sold 3,000 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.94, for a total value of $989,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,559 shares in the company, valued at $2,494,016.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Barry sold 623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.49, for a total transaction of $205,895.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,582.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

