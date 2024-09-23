Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stock Position Raised by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $9,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $290.66 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $275.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.45. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $204.15 and a fifty-two week high of $294.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.16%.

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total transaction of $8,771,753.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 583,982 shares in the company, valued at $167,748,829.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.49, for a total transaction of $4,282,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,676,685.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total value of $8,771,753.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,748,829.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,636 shares of company stock worth $24,874,208 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair lowered Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.70.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

