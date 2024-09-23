Sei Investments Co. Has $47.63 Million Holdings in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,461,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,797 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 1.61% of PENN Entertainment worth $47,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 233.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 123,033.3% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David A. Handler purchased 10,000 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.51 per share, for a total transaction of $175,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 293,450 shares in the company, valued at $5,138,309.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Anuj Dhanda purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.40 per share, with a total value of $276,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,523 shares in the company, valued at $580,023.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Handler purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.51 per share, for a total transaction of $175,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 293,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,138,309.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 79,200 shares of company stock worth $1,450,548 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment stock opened at $20.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $27.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.10.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. PENN Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 19.48%. PENN Entertainment’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PENN. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Friday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.77.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

