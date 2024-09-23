CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lessened its position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 34.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 627,594 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 334,413 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in CRH were worth $47,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CRH by 17.4% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of CRH by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,115,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,663,000 after buying an additional 24,600 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of CRH in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,182,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,633,000. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,690,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CRH shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.70.

CRH stock opened at $92.89 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.78. The company has a market capitalization of $63.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30. CRH plc has a fifty-two week low of $51.59 and a fifty-two week high of $93.07.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.85. The firm had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.16 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that CRH plc will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. CRH’s payout ratio is 29.72%.

About CRH

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

