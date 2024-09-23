Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 4,148 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $9,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in RTX by 31.4% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 18,938 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in RTX by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 218,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in RTX by 61.8% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in RTX by 19.9% during the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares during the period. Finally, Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in RTX by 2.2% during the second quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Melius Research raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.31.

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $766,867.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,773.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $766,867.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,773.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 17,570 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total transaction of $2,018,265.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,855 shares in the company, valued at $4,463,273.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RTX stock opened at $118.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.17 billion, a PE ratio of 46.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.82. RTX Co. has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $123.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.29 billion. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

