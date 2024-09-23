Flare (FLR) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $721.49 Million

Flare (FLR) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 23rd. One Flare coin can currently be bought for $0.0149 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. Flare has a total market capitalization of $721.49 million and approximately $3.85 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Flare has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Flare Profile

Flare was first traded on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 102,535,709,353 coins and its circulating supply is 48,422,324,981 coins. The official message board for Flare is medium.com/flarenetwork. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. Flare’s official website is flare.network.

Buying and Selling Flare

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 102,535,710,283.13135 with 48,422,324,981.802216 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.01497212 USD and is down -0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $3,681,634.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flare using one of the exchanges listed above.

