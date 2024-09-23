BITICA COIN (BDCC) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $725.08 Million

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 23rd. BITICA COIN has a market cap of $725.08 million and approximately $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BITICA COIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00008829 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001152 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63,551.66 or 0.99983383 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00013571 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00007815 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00006874 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000039 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.18 or 0.00058495 BTC.

BITICA COIN Profile

BDCC is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,126,696,474 coins. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.04000123 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

