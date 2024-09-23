Blur 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $50.79 Million (BLUR)

Blur (BLUR) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 23rd. During the last seven days, Blur has traded up 26.3% against the US dollar. Blur has a total market cap of $17.93 million and approximately $50.79 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blur token can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000342 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000074 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $171.08 or 0.00269161 BTC.

About Blur

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io. Blur’s official website is blur.io.

Blur Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 1,891,536,416.0483255 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.21251478 USD and is up 1.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 259 active market(s) with $44,166,956.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blur using one of the exchanges listed above.

