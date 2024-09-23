Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $49.82 Million

Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. One Heroes of Mavia token can now be bought for about $1.58 or 0.00002486 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Heroes of Mavia has a total market capitalization of $49.82 million and approximately $7.87 million worth of Heroes of Mavia was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Heroes of Mavia has traded 28.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Heroes of Mavia alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000074 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.08 or 0.00269161 BTC.

Heroes of Mavia Token Profile

Heroes of Mavia launched on January 19th, 2024. Heroes of Mavia’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,531,000 tokens. Heroes of Mavia’s official Twitter account is @maviagame. Heroes of Mavia’s official website is mavia.com.

Buying and Selling Heroes of Mavia

According to CryptoCompare, “Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Heroes of Mavia has a current supply of 250,000,000 with 33,062,882 in circulation. The last known price of Heroes of Mavia is 1.62034374 USD and is down -2.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $8,127,087.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mavia.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Heroes of Mavia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Heroes of Mavia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Heroes of Mavia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Heroes of Mavia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Heroes of Mavia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.