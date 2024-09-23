FlatQube (QUBE) Trading Down 10.1% Over Last 7 Days

FlatQube (QUBE) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 23rd. During the last week, FlatQube has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. One FlatQube token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0790 or 0.00000124 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FlatQube has a market cap of $41.41 million and $334.90 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About FlatQube

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,937,900 tokens. The official message board for FlatQube is flatqube.medium.com. The official website for FlatQube is flatqube.io. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FlatQube Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 0.08007403 USD and is down -1.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $279.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

