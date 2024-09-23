PAID Network (PAID) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $20.35 Million

PAID Network (PAID) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 23rd. One PAID Network token can now be bought for about $0.0475 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges. PAID Network has a total market cap of $20.35 million and approximately $14,339.64 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PAID Network has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PAID Network alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000074 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $171.08 or 0.00269161 BTC.

PAID Network Token Profile

PAID Network’s total supply is 590,840,387 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,107,911 tokens. The official website for PAID Network is paidnetwork.com. The official message board for PAID Network is paidnetwork.medium.com. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network.

PAID Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network (PAID) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. PAID Network has a current supply of 590,840,387.16 with 428,107,911.06 in circulation. The last known price of PAID Network is 0.04467799 USD and is down -4.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $13,540.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://paidnetwork.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAID Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAID Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAID Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAID Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.