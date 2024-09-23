Request (REQ) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $81.93 Million

Request (REQ) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. One Request token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000168 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Request has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. Request has a market capitalization of $81.93 million and $830,672.14 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00008829 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001152 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,551.66 or 0.99983383 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00013571 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00007815 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00006874 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Request

Request (REQ) is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,579,985 tokens and its circulating supply is 768,684,253 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official message board is request.network/blog. Request’s official website is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,579,984.5848095 with 768,684,253.2886523 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.10732762 USD and is down -0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $762,563.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

