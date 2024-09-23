MetFi Trading 31.5% Higher Over Last Week (METFI)

MetFi (METFI) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. MetFi has a total market cap of $92.14 million and $267,913.86 worth of MetFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetFi token can now be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00000777 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MetFi has traded up 31.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000073 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.89 or 0.00269240 BTC.

MetFi Token Profile

MetFi launched on May 20th, 2022. MetFi’s total supply is 481,256,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,747,754 tokens. MetFi’s official Twitter account is @metfi_dao. MetFi’s official website is app.metfi.io. The official message board for MetFi is medium.com/@metfi_dao.

Buying and Selling MetFi

According to CryptoCompare, “MetFi (METFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MetFi has a current supply of 481,256,353.982302 with 12,766,283.74636426 in circulation. The last known price of MetFi is 0.49450045 USD and is up 1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $271,648.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.metfi.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetFi directly using US dollars.

