Gigachad (GIGA) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $197.50 Million

Gigachad (GIGA) traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. One Gigachad token can now be purchased for $0.0206 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Gigachad has traded up 27.5% against the U.S. dollar. Gigachad has a total market capitalization of $197.50 million and $3.65 million worth of Gigachad was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gigachad Profile

Gigachad was first traded on January 3rd, 2024. Gigachad’s total supply is 9,603,935,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,604,029,238 tokens. Gigachad’s official Twitter account is @gigachad_meme. Gigachad’s official website is www.gigachadsolana.com.

Buying and Selling Gigachad

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigachad (GIGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Gigachad has a current supply of 9,603,935,545.16 with 9,302,411,888 in circulation. The last known price of Gigachad is 0.01964593 USD and is up 2.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $3,839,055.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gigachadsolana.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gigachad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gigachad should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gigachad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

