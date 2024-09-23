Intech Investment Management LLC Buys 57,220 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 1,650.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,686 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,220 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $3,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTNX. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 18,916.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.31.

Nutanix Trading Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $60.82 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.79. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.52 and a 12 month high of $73.69. The stock has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -868.86, a P/E/G ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.19.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $547.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.12 million. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 5.81% and a negative return on equity of 7.88%. Equities analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO David Sangster sold 11,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $714,968.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,411,022.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Nutanix news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 24,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $1,430,996.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,309,145.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David Sangster sold 11,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $714,968.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 123,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,411,022.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nutanix Profile

(Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.