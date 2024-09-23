NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 756 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in NMI were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NMI during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in NMI in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NMI by 24,500.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in NMI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 92.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NMI news, insider William J. Leatherberry sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $120,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,158,318.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider William J. Leatherberry sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $120,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,158,318.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Embler sold 26,008 shares of NMI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $1,023,414.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,235.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on NMIH. StockNews.com cut NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of NMI from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NMI from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NMI from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on NMI from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

NMI Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $40.84 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.62 and a 1-year high of $42.49.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.15. NMI had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 56.40%. The company had revenue of $162.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Featured Stories

