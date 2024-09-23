Inspire Investing LLC Has $354,000 Stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 842 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $643,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 15,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 16.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 54,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,671 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 4.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,851,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,907,000 after purchasing an additional 242,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 4.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,720,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,592,000 after purchasing an additional 160,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on FLO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Flowers Foods Price Performance

Shares of FLO opened at $23.44 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.83 and its 200 day moving average is $23.17. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.64 and a 12-month high of $26.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.36.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 16th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.71%.

Flowers Foods Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

See Also

