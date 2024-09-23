XTX Topco Ltd Sells 1,568 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

XTX Topco Ltd lowered its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,568 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 89,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,127,000 after buying an additional 34,856 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Group LP purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter valued at $207,850,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,969,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $948,585,000 after purchasing an additional 507,177 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 72,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,349,000 after purchasing an additional 14,037 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 667,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,752,000 after purchasing an additional 12,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 1.2 %

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $85.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $80.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of $68.92 and a 12 month high of $91.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.49.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 24.45%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.1373 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.36.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

