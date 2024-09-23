Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Shares Acquired by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Kemper were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Kemper by 257.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kemper in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Kemper by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KMPR. Raymond James upped their price target on Kemper from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered Kemper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Kemper from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Kemper from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kemper from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.20.

Kemper Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of KMPR stock opened at $60.53 on Monday. Kemper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.32 and a fifty-two week high of $65.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.86 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 7.27%. Kemper’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kemper Co. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kemper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is presently -65.26%.

About Kemper



Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

