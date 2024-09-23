Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Free Report) by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 23,394 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Air Transport Services Group were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,013,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,669,000 after purchasing an additional 175,076 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Air Transport Services Group by 14.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,864,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,855,000 after buying an additional 239,919 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 916,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,145,000 after buying an additional 84,280 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 22.5% during the first quarter. Anchor Capital Management Company LLC now owns 886,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,193,000 after acquiring an additional 162,753 shares during the period. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 159.7% in the 4th quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 703,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,388,000 after acquiring an additional 432,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATSG opened at $15.63 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.48 and a 200-day moving average of $14.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 0.82. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.62 and a twelve month high of $21.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Air Transport Services Group ( NASDAQ:ATSG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 0.90%. The firm had revenue of $488.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ATSG. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.60.

Air Transport Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

